‘I can’t believe it’: Neighbors react to Gainesville man being arrested for abusing 1-year-old

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested Justin shavers, 19, after he was accused of abusing his girlfriend’s one-year-old toddler. The incident happened at the Sunrise Residence Inn apartments on SW 14th St while Shavers was watching the child while the mother was away from December 28 through the 29th.

According to police reports, Shavers fabricated a story about armed men breaking into his home and breaking the child’s arm. When detectives told him about a camera facing his front door, he admitted to lying.

RELATED: 18-month-old hospitalized in Gainesville with a broken arm, bite marks, burns, bruises, and cuts

He later confessed to biting the child 4 times, burning their chest with a space heater, stabbing them with a tack, and hitting them with a hot pan. He then took the child to the hospital with a broken arm days later.

Many neighbors said they had no idea it was happening right under their noses. Apartment Manager Willie Durham said he always saw Shavers with the child.

“It’s awful but we don’t really have this out here in at the sunrise residence inn,” said Durham. “He would go up the stairs back and forth and he would have the baby with him and take it up there. The baby’s mother would leave him to stay over the weekend. I didn’t think he was that kind of a guy.”

Tommie Nobles lives two doors down from Shavers and said he saw him at a New Years’ party days after.

“I felt disrespected as a black man to present ourselves like that and you belittle us like that,” said Nobles. “He was hanging out downstairs with them like everything was ok but then to find out the whole time he was down there the baby was upstairs so he was going back and forth. So we didn’t know anything about this.”

TRENDING: McIntosh woman sentenced to 8 years behind bars following a stabbing death in Marion County

President of Small World daycare and learning center Russell Scoates told TV20 about the many factors that cause people to abuse children.

“A lot of it is financial insecurity, poverty, racial issues, there are some many things that lead to it,” said Scoates. “Sometimes parents are poor, they’re struggling, their stress levels are very very high, they may be unemployed and unfortunately the child does something that sets them off, they snap and they take it out on the child. Of course, that’s wrong but we have these things in our society.”

Shavers is charged with five counts of aggravated child abuse and one count of child neglect.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.