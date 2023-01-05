Marion County Commission had special guest in recognition of Animal Abuser Registry Awareness Month

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A special guest visited Marion County commissioners in recognition of Animal Abuser Registry Awareness Month.

Molly and her owner Lilly Baron, president of the Ocala SPCA met with the county commission Wednesday morning.

TRENDING: Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

The commission adopted the animal abuser registry in 2016, also calling it Molly’s Law.

The registry helps identify any offender who has been convicted of an animal abuse crime.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.