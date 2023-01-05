McIntosh woman sentenced to 8 years behind bars following a stabbing death in Marion County

Lilian Patterson's Marion County Jail booking photo, May 23, 2020
Lilian Patterson's Marion County Jail booking photo, May 23, 2020(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST
MCINTOSH, Fla. (WCJB) - A young woman from McIntosh will serve eight years in prison for stabbing to death a man more than two years ago.

Circuit Court Judge Lisa Herndon sentenced Lillian Patterson to eight years in prison, seven years’ probation, and must perform 500 hours of community service after offering “no plea” in court on Thursday.

Patterson was accused of killing 19-year-old Xavier Collins at a home in May 2020. She had claimed that Collins fell on a knife while the two were wrestling. Several children were in the home a the time of the stabbing.

RELATED: MCSO: Suspect in manslaughter case claims victim fell on knife

No other details of the plea agreement were released.

