New Gainesville City commissioners take oaths of office, speak on goals for the city

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Gainesville’s new mayor and a group of city commissioners took their oath of office on Thursday.

Commissioners Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits all took their oath of office at the historic Thomas Center along with new Mayor Harvey Ward. This is Ward’s first term as mayor but he has been on the commission since 2017.

During the event, each new board member spoke about what they want to work on while in city leadership. Some of the common themes are addressing gun violence, pedestrian safety, and homelessness.

Mayor Ward specifically pointed to a new system to track how the city monitors its goals, called “Gaines-stats.”

“We will use it not only to make regular reports to you on numbers that matter but to put those numbers in context to our own recent past and to cities that are similar in size and purpose to our own.”

The new city commission met for the first time on Thursday evening to discuss interim charter officers, issues with GRU, and re-instating single-family zoning in the city.

With unanimous approval, Commissioner Desmon Duncan Walker is now mayor pro tem.

