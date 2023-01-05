Putnam County sheriff’s deputies investigating after skeletal remains found near Palatka

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:12 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a resident found skeletal remains near Palatka.

The remains were found in a wooded area near Cedar Creek Cutoff Road.

Deputies say there is no danger to the public.

The remains have been sent to a lab for DNA analysis and sheriff’s officials say they have no missing people reported in the area.

