Rafter Cross Cowboy Church holds Blessings Closet event

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free clothing and meal giveaway that will take place in Williston on Thursday.

The Blessings Closet event will be held at the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Everyone is welcomed to pick out items of clothing from what’s available. It is all sized and ready to go.

Volunteers will also serve hot meals to guests.

