Santa Fe boys knock off Newberry, 66-57

Raiders knock off 9-2 Panthers
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) -After claiming a titie in their own tournament over holiday break, the Santa Fe boys basketball team stayed hot, beating Alachua County rival Newberry on Wednesday, 66-57 for the team’s sixth straight win. Santa Fe improves to 8-5 overall.

The victory is one of the Raiders’ most impressive of late, as the Panthers came into the matchup 9-2 overall, ranked No. 3 in Class 1A by Maxpreps. Newberry used an 11-1 run that spanned the second and third quarters to take a 37-34 lead. From there, Santa Fe responded with a 13-2 stretch to take control.

Santa Fe is next in action Saturday asgainst Lake Minneola on a neutral court. Newberry looks to bounce back Thursday against Eastside.

