OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County after the holiday break.

The prosecution rested after Jones plead guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder.

This was for the death of his family in 2019.

The defense begins its turn with John Spivey, a lawyer for the public defenders office representing Jones.

Spivey says he will call 18 witness including a Harvard psychiatrist and Jones’s relatives form childhood.

The sentencing trail will start at 8:30 a.m.

