Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s theme is Roots.

The event will be held Saturday, January 7th from 4 to 10 pm at the Wooly.

Speakers from Gainesville, Ocala as well as National speakers will take the stage.

Tickets are still available and if sold out before show day there will be some available at the door.

