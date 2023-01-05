Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville

Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville
By Kristin Chase
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This year’s theme is Roots.

The event will be held Saturday, January 7th from 4 to 10 pm at the Wooly.

Speakers from Gainesville, Ocala as well as National speakers will take the stage.

Tickets are still available and if sold out before show day there will be some available at the door.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville
Speakers from Gainesville and Ocala will take the stage at TEDXGainesville
Gainesville to swear in new mayor and city commissioners at historic Thomas Center Gardens
Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones resumes in Marion County
Starting off the new year in the best way with giveaways and a debate on when to take down the...
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 1/5