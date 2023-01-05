State Democratic leaders call on Gov. DeSantis to lower flags to commemorate Rosewood anniversary

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the 100-year anniversary of the Rosewood massacre, state lawmakers are asking the governor to lower flags to honor the lives lost starting now and ending on Saturday.

A letter signed by the Democratic leaders of the state Senate, House, and the Legislative Black Caucus was sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis. It asked for flags to be lowered to commemorate the destruction of the predominantly black town of Rosewood in Levy County by a white mob.

THREE-PART TV20 ROSEWOOD SERIES:

“What happened in Rosewood was so horrific that it’s hard to comprehend,” said Democrat Fentrice Driskell, of Tampa. “A whole town, the entire community, disappeared in the wake of an angry extremist mob’s violence. It is so important that we remember the terror done to the people of Rosewood. And it is also important to remember the actions of their neighbors who tried to help: from the store owners and residents who sheltered terrified Black families to the train conductors who whisked people away from harm, to the Black community in Gainesville who took in refugees who’d lost everything.”

The letter asks for flags to be lowered at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida immediately until sunset on January 7.

It states, “We cannot undo the sins of our past, nor should we hide from them. However, it is critical that we remember these acts clearly, honor those who were lost or wronged, and do the work to ensure that events like this are never repeated.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.