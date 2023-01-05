State measure seeks to allow universities to steer endorsements toward student-athletes

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A measure filed at the state capitol this week seeks to allow colleges, universities, and their employees to steer endorsement opportunities toward student-athletes.

The bill is filed for the 2023 legislative session, which will begin in March.

The proposal would make a major change to Florida’s athlete-pay law, commonly known as a name, image and likeness law, which went into effect in July 2021.

Under the law, compensation for student-athletes may only be provided by a third-party unaffiliated with the intercollegiate athlete’s post-secondary educational institution.

Schools and employees, meanwhile, may not compensate or cause compensation to be directed to student-athletes, but the legislation filed by Republican State Representative, Chip LaMarca, would change that by allowing colleges, universities, and employees to cause compensation to be directed to athletes.

”I believe Florida’s a state that leads on a lot of issues, specifically in college sports. For example, we’ve had women’s soccer championships down the street, football championships around the state. We want to make sure we stay relevant, but we also want to make sure we protect the students.”

LaMarca was also the sponsor of the 2020 bill that led to college athletes being able to get paid based on their names, images and likenesses.

