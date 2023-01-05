U-Haul Growth Index showed increase in arrivals in Ocala over the past year

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala is one of the top growing cities in the country, based on what’s called the U-Haul Growth Index.

The index is based on U-Haul moves into the city.

Data from the company shows Ocala experienced a 6% increase in arrivals over the year and only a 1% increase in departures.

Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Ocala accounted for more than 53% of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic, in and out of the market.

