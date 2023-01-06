ACFR and Local IAFF 2852 Chapter recognize Sonny’s BBQ and founder with Rescuers of Rescuers honor

The Alachua County Fire Rescue and Local IAFF 2852 Chapter will recognize Sonny’s BBQ and founder Sonny Tillman with the Rescuers of Rescuers honor.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Fire Rescue and Local IAFF 2852 Chapter will recognize Sonny’s BBQ and founder Sonny Tillman with the Rescuers of Rescuers honor.

The award is given to the restaurant and it’s founder for the support they have given the organization since the 1970s.

Tillman will receive a plaque from first responders from the 70s and 80s along with additional honored guests, retirees and Sonny’s team members.

The event will start at 2 p.m. at the Sonny’s BBQ in Alachua.

