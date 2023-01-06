Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.

The victim told deputies she was laying on her bed in her home when she started smelling smoke from the kitchen. When she walked into the kitchen, she saw Fararo-Curran standing next to the stove with a Bluetooth speaker on fire on top of the stove.

TRENDING: Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell

Fararo-Curran ran into the intersection of Southwest 63rd Court and 63rd Boulevard where she was arrested. Two witnesses told deputies they saw her walk into the home.

She was charged with burglary and second degree arson and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

wgo
WGO CHRISTMAS TREE FIRE HAZARD
Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell
Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home
Police: Mother knew 18-month-old was being abused, failed to get medical help