Arsonist arrested for intentionally setting BlueTooth speaker on fire in Gainesville home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Gainesville was arrested for arson after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies say she broke into a home and started a fire.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Sierra Fararo-Curran, 30, late Thursday night after getting a call about a burglary. They responded to a home on Southwest 63rd Court just after 9 p.m.

The victim told deputies she was laying on her bed in her home when she started smelling smoke from the kitchen. When she walked into the kitchen, she saw Fararo-Curran standing next to the stove with a Bluetooth speaker on fire on top of the stove.

Fararo-Curran ran into the intersection of Southwest 63rd Court and 63rd Boulevard where she was arrested. Two witnesses told deputies they saw her walk into the home.

She was charged with burglary and second degree arson and booked into the Alachua County Jail.

