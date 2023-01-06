Brick City Center for the Arts’ holds opening for a Couch Sessions exhibit

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Brick City Center for the Arts’ has an opening reception for a Couch Sessions exhibit.

The reception will run from 5 to 6 p.m. with a private opening reception for artists, patrons, and MCA members.

The general public is welcome to the exhibit during the first Friday art walk from 6 to 8 p.m.

The exhibit is from Friday until the January 28th.

