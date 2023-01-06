Buchholz QB Creed Whittemore voted Florida Mr. Football

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading Buchholz High School to a second straight region title this past fall, quarterback Creed Whittemore has been voted the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Football, recognizing the state’s top overall player across all classifications. Whittemore earned 15 of 25 votes from a statewide panel of state coaches and media and won the vote over other athletes who had all previously won Player of the Year awards in their respective classifications.

Whittemore, who has signed to play at Mississippi State, passed for 2,533 yards with 33 touchdowns this past season and also rushed for 1,170 yards on 8.1 yards per carry with 16 more touchdowns.

He becomes the first Alachua County player to win the award in its 31-year history, and the first winner from a North Central Florida school since Daunte Culpepper (Vanguard) won it in 1994. Other previous Mr. Football winners include Anquan Boldin, Tim Tebow, Matt Elam, Derrick Henry, and Dalvin Cook.

Hawthorne pass rusher Jailen Ruth finished seventh in balloting. The Hornets’ Cornelius Ingram was fourth in state Coach of the Year voting after leading Hawthorne to an undefeated season and its first state title.

