Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:31 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead.

A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane.

The front right of the car collided with the man. He died from his injuries.

The driver was not injured, and the crash is under investigation.

