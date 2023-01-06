Crash in Marion County left an Ocala man dead

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Marion County has left a pedestrian dead.

A car was headed eastbound on Southeast Maricamp Road in the outside lane just after 12:30 a.m. Friday.

The driver did not see the 42-year-old Ocala man. He was also in the outside lane.

The front right of the car collided with the man. He died from his injuries.

The driver was not injured, and the crash is under investigation.

