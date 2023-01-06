Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims

The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset tomorrow to honor the victims.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Democratic state lawmakers are asking the Governor Ron DeSantis to order flags at half-staff to honor the victims of the Rosewood Massacre

It’s been one hundred years since the Rosewood Massacre in Levy County.

The lawmakers want flags in Florida to be lowered until sunset on Friday to honor the victims.

In 1923, a mob of white men killed at least eight people and destroyed the town of Rosewood over a rumor that an unidentified black man attacked a white woman in Sumner.

