Dunnellon man arrested for poisoning and killing three cats and one dog with antifreeze

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Animal Services responded to a home on SW 84th Lane in Dunnellon,

This was after pet owners said their cat started seizing and may have been poisoned and their dog experienced the same symptoms and died in October.

“At that time we did not know she was poisoned the vet didn’t know she said we would have to do tests. She said it could be born with old kidneys and she was only six years old it was our life it was our child,” said pet owner Andy Scharf.

Deputies said another neighbor claimed her five cats died in October experiencing the same symptoms.

Shannon Sullivan tells TV20 she used to feed a stray cat but recently, found it dead.

“I was burying him the other day because I found him dead and it was no reason why he didn’t look like he was hit by a car. I asked my neighbors over in the corner if they knew anybody that owned that cat and they told me about the neighbor poisoning the neighbor’s cat down the road.”

A month-long investigation revealed that three cats and a dog died after being poisoned by antifreeze.

“If I wasn’t feeling good she was right there and I could coo on her and love on her and everyone loved Bella,” said Cindy Madeiros.

Deputies said 36-year-old Jeremy Stromwall made statements about putting out tainted food to kill cats in the neighborhood.

“This Mr. Cat came to me two years when I was working and to me, these are signs that I don’t get to see him,” said Scharf.

During a search of his home, they found three containers of antifreeze, multiple cans of tuna, and fish-flavored rat poison.

Zach Moore the Marion County Sheriff’s office’s public information officer said they’re glad Stromwall was caught.

“Most people their pets are like family and they’re really suffering from that loss and we’re just glad that the person responsible is behind bars.”

Stromwall was arrested and charged with four counts of animal cruelty.

