Florida women flattened by Arkansas in SEC matchup, 102-74

The Gators were outscored 24-8 in the second quarter and fall to 1-2 in league play
Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum (4) runs a play against LSU during an NCAA basketball game on...
Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum (4) runs a play against LSU during an NCAA basketball game on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (WCJB) -Last Sunday against Texas A&M, the Gator women’s basketball team gave up 48 points all game in a road victory. Florida followed it up by allowing 48 points in the first half Thursday night against Arkansas in an eventual 102-74 defeat to the Razorbacks.

Florida falls to 12-4 with the loss, including a 1-2 mark in SEC play. Arkansas stayed hot, improving to 15-3 overall, 2-1 in conference play.

KK Deans led the Gators with 18 points, all in the second half after the issue was no longer in doubt. The Razorbacks led at halftime, 48-27 thanks to a 24-8 edge in the second quarter and never looked back. Myka Perry also had a strong game for the Gators with 17 points on 6-for-11 shooting and Ra Shaya Kyle added 17 points. Florida was whistled for 27 fouls.

Five Arkansas players scored either 15 or 16 points in a balanced effort. The Razorbacks connected on 12 of 30 shots from outside the arc and outrebounded the Gators, 42-33.

The Gators look to even their conference mark at 2-2 in a Sunday home matchup against Georgia. Tip off is at noon.

