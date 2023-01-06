Gainesville city commissioners approve plan to improve pedestrian and cyclist lighting standards

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville city commissioners adopted new safety guidelines for lighting around the city.

At Thursday’s city commission meeting, they were presented with a pedestrian lighting study prepared by Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. that laid out a plan for cost-effective, safety-focused lighting.

The item was brought to the attention of commissioners following concerns for safety expressed by citizens.

The plan was put together with input from Gainesville Public Works, GPD, GRU, and the Department of Sustainable Development to ensure that areas used by pedestrians and cyclists will have to meet FDOT lighting standards.

The new guidelines include a focus on the areas that fall between property lines and roadways.

Any new projects that arise will have to adhere to these guidelines as well as any businesses experiencing a change in ownership and any remodels.

After this first phase of the outdoor lighting plan, the next step will use findings to update streets, bridges, curbs, crosswalks, and other bicycle facilities.

