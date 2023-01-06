Gainesville Mayor wants interim charter officers hired, city launching information dashboard soon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward is happy with the progress made during his first meeting at the helm of the city, but still feels more progress can be made at filling full-time positions.

Day two of the mayor’s tenure began with a conversation with local journalists over coffee. Topics ranged from his campaign promises to the city’s arts and culture. Specifically, the mayor thinks there was a misstep by the board on Thursday night.

“Candidly I’m disappointed that we did not take action to make some charter officers permanent yesterday, I think that is necessary. We have three charter officers that have been interims for more than a year. I think staff that works for those charter officers deserve to know who their boss is going to be,” said Mayor Ward.

The board approved starting the process of hiring search firms to fill the city’s open charter officer positions, three of which have been helmed by an interim over the last year. The city did begin the process of ending multi-family zoning, a controversial move the previous board made, by a vote of 4-3, with new commissioners Bryan Eastman and Casey Willits joining Reina Saco in dissent.

RELATED STORY: The newly-elected Gainesville City Commission makes motion to bring back single-family zoning

“I think that there is opportunity to do some very good things with some of the pieces of that larger packages. I think there are parts of the larger package that are too much, but I don’t think that we can move forward without clearing the slate,” said the mayor.

Finally, the city is launching a new information dashboard in the coming weeks called “Gaines-Stats.” The dashboard will be updated quarterly with statistics such as crime and homelessness, it will also have a comparative aspect to show how the city compares to itself historically and to other similarly-sized college towns across the country.

“I think it probably ends up being something that is a set of graphics, as well as a list of data that shows us crime stats.”

Mayor Ward hopes to have the dashboard up and running before the state of the city address in February.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.