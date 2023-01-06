Gainesville Mayor wants interim charter officers hired, city launching information dashboard soon

Gainesville Mayor wants interim charter officers hired, city launching information dashboard soon
Gainesville Mayor wants interim charter officers hired, city launching information dashboard soon(wcjb)
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward is happy with the progress made during his first meeting at the helm of the city, but still feels more progress can be made at filling full-time positions.

Day two of the mayor’s tenure began with a conversation with local journalists over coffee. Topics ranged from his campaign promises to the city’s arts and culture. Specifically, the mayor thinks there was a misstep by the board on Thursday night.

“Candidly I’m disappointed that we did not take action to make some charter officers permanent yesterday, I think that is necessary. We have three charter officers that have been interims for more than a year. I think staff that works for those charter officers deserve to know who their boss is going to be,” said Mayor Ward.

The board approved starting the process of hiring search firms to fill the city’s open charter officer positions, three of which have been helmed by an interim over the last year. The city did begin the process of ending multi-family zoning, a controversial move the previous board made, by a vote of 4-3, with new commissioners Bryan Eastman and Casey Willits joining Reina Saco in dissent.

RELATED STORY: The newly-elected Gainesville City Commission makes motion to bring back single-family zoning

“I think that there is opportunity to do some very good things with some of the pieces of that larger packages. I think there are parts of the larger package that are too much, but I don’t think that we can move forward without clearing the slate,” said the mayor.

Finally, the city is launching a new information dashboard in the coming weeks called “Gaines-Stats.” The dashboard will be updated quarterly with statistics such as crime and homelessness, it will also have a comparative aspect to show how the city compares to itself historically and to other similarly-sized college towns across the country.

“I think it probably ends up being something that is a set of graphics, as well as a list of data that shows us crime stats.”

Mayor Ward hopes to have the dashboard up and running before the state of the city address in February.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Weekend Planner: 1/6/22
State Democrat Senate Minority Leader, Lauren Book is pushing to pass a bill to make diapers...
State Senate Minority Leader is pushing to end the sales tax on diapers
State Senate Minority leader is pushing to end the sales tax on diapers
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Eric Burns, 42, accused of burglary
Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him
Gainesville city commissioners approve plan to improve pedestrian and cyclist lighting standards