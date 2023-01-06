Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him

Alachua County Jail booking photo for Eric Burns, 42, accused of burglary
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Eric Burns, 42, accused of burglary
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An RTS bus driver recognized a man on his bus as the suspect in a burglary at a sorority house near the University of Florida leading to his arrest.

On Friday, Gainesville Police Department officers arrested Eric Burns, 42, on a charge of burglary. Officers say at 3:18 p.m. an alert RTS bus driver recognized Burns from on video released by the police department.

The video showed a man that officials say broke into the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida. The house mother at the home found the man eating food inside and called 911. He left the home riding a bicycle.

RELATED: Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

When officers found the man on Friday, he was riding the same blue bicycle. Detectives say he admitted to entering the home during questioning. He was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

