Gilchrist County man arrested for murder in Bell 6 months after victim’s death

BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after someone was killed at a home in Bell.

Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing a person at home on June 27, 2022.

Authorities have released few details at this time regarding the circumstances of the crime citing Marsy’s Law protections.

Deputies say Rush was at the home at the time of the murder but claimed he was helping deliver puppies and did not witness the death.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide. Sheriff’s deputies requested assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement the next day.

Six months later, the sheriff’s office arrested Rush. He will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Eighth Judicial Circuit.

