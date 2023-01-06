Gilchrist County man arrested for murdering his father in Bell

Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
BELL, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man from Bell on Wednesday six months after his father was killed at a home in Bell.

Joseph O’Brian Rush, 22, of Bell, was arrested on the charge of second degree murder. He is accused of killing his father John Franklin Rush, 61, at a home on Northwest 30th Lane on June 27, 2022.

Deputies say Joesph Rush was his father’s caretaker at the home. At the time of the murder, he claimed he was helping deliver puppies and did not witness the death.

The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide and said John Rush died of strangulation. Sheriff’s deputies requested assistance from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement the next day.

Six months later, the sheriff’s office arrested Rush. He will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Eighth Judicial Circuit. Neighbors say they’re in shock about how long this secret was kept.

“It was kind of crazy you know,” said Denilson Diaz, a resident of Bell. “It was not expected but, at the same time, it was expected because there’s a whole lot of evil people around here. Being so close to my house or whatever is kind of scary because for how long he went without people knowing, he could’ve killed many other people. It’s just crazy and scary at the same time.”

