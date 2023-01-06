Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano erupts again after nearly month-long pause

The activity is confined entirely within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and did not pose a threat to any residential communities, officials added.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano started erupting again Thursday after a nearly month-long pause in activity, scientists said.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the eruption began at 4:30 p.m. Thursday after a fissure opened and scientists detected a glow within Halemaumau Crater in Kilauea’s summit caldera.

Hawaii News Now reports officials said activity is confined entirely within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and does not pose a threat to any residential communities. Scientists have raised the alert level of the volcano to a warning and its aviation color code to red.

Webcam images showed fissures at the base of the crater produced lava flows on the surface.

The United States Geological Survey said early Thursday there were more earthquakes and changes in ground deformation patterns at the summit which were all signs that magma was moving under the surface.

Officials said they will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Kilauea’s most recent eruptio, which started September 29, 2021, paused on Dec. 9, 2022, bringing the alert level down to yellow. That was just a day before the fiery eruption at Mauna Loa ended.

Officials said Kilauea’s last eruption produced more than 29 billion gallons of lava into the summit’s Halemaumau Crater, raising the floor by nearly 470 feet.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

A New Orleans man reportedly stopped thieves from stealing his vehicle on Christmas Day.
VIDEO: Man stops thieves from stealing SUV on Christmas Day
UF Faculty Senate chair: DeSantis administration directive sends ‘chilling message’
Rep. Kevin McCarthy loses additional votes to become Speaker of the House Wednesday.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight
A tree fell on a car in Sacramento, California, on Wednesday.
‘Bomb cyclone’ brings damaging winds, rain to California