Marion County Animal Services holds the Betty White Challenge for the month of January

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Animal Services is paying tribute to America’s golden girl.

The Betty White Challenge honors the actress, who was a long-time animal advocate.

In January, residents can adopt a pet from Marion County Animal Services and donate whatever they wish for an adoption fee.

Marion County Animal Services officials say the money will go directly toward improving the quality of life for their animals.

