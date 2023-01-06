Newberry girls basketball team seals 12th win of the season, 43-33 over Eastside

Natreana Akanni led the way with 13 points
Newberry takes down county rival
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a great night to be a Panther. Newberry girls basketball impressed in 43-33 home win over rival Eastside. The Panthers (12-3) found themselves in a 7-3 hole early on. However, they picked the speed on defense and forced turnovers including a breakaway by Newberry’s Brandy Whitfield to put the Panthers in the lead for the rest of the game. Rams fought valiantly but they could not shut down the consistent three pointers and shots from the top of the key.

Newberry led 21-14 at halftime and racked up another 22 points in the second half. Natreana Akazzi had a team high 13 points for Newberry high school. Panthers have won back to back games.

Next up: The Panthers welcome Columbia high school Friday night as part of their four game homestand.

