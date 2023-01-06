The newly-elected Gainesville City Commission makes motion to bring back single-family zoning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Dozens of residents left fulfilled after they voiced their concerns to the newly elected Gainesville City Commission.

In the meeting, commissioners made a motion to reinstate single-family zoning. The ordinance was passed in a 4-3 vote with commissioners Casey Willits, Reina Saco, and Bryan Eastman in dissent. Residents said single-family zoning is a matter they have supported and have been fighting since last year.

“There’s north, south, east, west,” shared resident Carrie Parker-Warren. “Why would you continue to mistreat the homeowners, the renters, the homeless, all of us on the east side of town.”

In October 2022, the city commission voted to amend the plan to remove single-family zoning because they believed it would expand access to affordable housing.

After voting for the new ordinance, residents said they feel confident about the motion and believe they are headed in the right direction. Mayor Harvey Ward said passing the ordinance would secure single-family zoning.

“If we try a new way, I promise you that there’s going to be somebody that throws legal rocks back in the other direction,” Mayor Harvey Ward. “What we want is a bulletproof procedure, right? We want it to work.”

The new ordinance will go to the planning board and the commission will meet again on January 19th.

