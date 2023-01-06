Police: Mother knew 18-month-old was being abused, failed to get medical help

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The mother of an 18-month-old child was arrested after Gainesville Police Department officers say she knew the child was seriously injured while in the care of her boyfriend. She then failed to get the child any medical care for days.

According to the arrest report, Jah’miah Young, 19, left her baby at her boyfriend Justin Shavers’ apartment for about a week. On Dec. 28 and 29, Shavers “malicious and willfully tortured” the child.

Officers say the victim suffered a broken arm and was burned, bitten, and beaten. The child was not taken to the hospital until Tuesday.

Young told detectives, Shavers only informed her about a minor burn on the child and did not know the extent of the injuries. However, investigators reviewed her text messages which paint a different picture.

Shavers sent Young several photographs of the injuries showing burns on the victim’s stomach, arms, and legs as well as bite marks on his body. She sent messages suggesting the child should not be taken to the hospital.

“You can’t take him. They call DCF because he only one. He got burn marks...” stated Young in a text message to Shavers on Tuesday.

Young later admitted to detectives that she did not take the child to the hospital because she was afraid of getting in trouble. She also admitted to being concerned about the possibility that Shavers was abusing the child.

Young is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and failing to report suspected child abuse. She was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

