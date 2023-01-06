Rafter Cross Cowboy Church helped donate clothing to almost 400 people at a giveaway

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People lined up to attend a free clothing and meal giveaway in Williston.

Volunteers with the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church say they were able to help donate clothing to almost 400 people.

They also say they were able to serve 12 pots of free chili to those who were hungry.

TRENDING: ‘I can’t believe it’: Neighbors react to Gainesville man being arrested for abusing 1-year-old

Volunteers plan on holding this donation event every 6 weeks all for free.

If you would like to donate clothing to their cause, you can find the link HERE

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.