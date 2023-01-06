Rafter Cross Cowboy Church helped donate clothing to almost 400 people at a giveaway

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - People lined up to attend a free clothing and meal giveaway in Williston.

Volunteers with the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church say they were able to help donate clothing to almost 400 people.

They also say they were able to serve 12 pots of free chili to those who were hungry.

Volunteers plan on holding this donation event every 6 weeks all for free.

If you would like to donate clothing to their cause, you can find the link HERE

