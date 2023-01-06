Santa Fe College and College of Central Florida among colleges getting state funding for nursing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College and the College of Central Florida are two colleges among those getting state funding for nursing education.

The colleges are splitting $19 million in state funding for nursing education and health care partnerships.

The award will be provided through a program designed to match funds for agencies that partner with approved health care providers.

