Santa Fe College and College of Central Florida among colleges getting state funding for nursing
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College and the College of Central Florida are two colleges among those getting state funding for nursing education.
The colleges are splitting $19 million in state funding for nursing education and health care partnerships.
The award will be provided through a program designed to match funds for agencies that partner with approved health care providers.
