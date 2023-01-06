Sentencing trial for Michael Wayne Jones continues as he faces the death penalty

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Michael Wayne Jones entered the Marion County courtroom in a suit and tie after pleading guilty to killing to wife and four children.

His defense attorneys called neuropsychologist Dr. John Fabian to discuss Jones’ mental illnesses.

“In my opinion, there’s a long history of depression that was really undiagnosed treated as well as PTSD,” said Fabian.

Fabian said that comes from jones being molested at age six by his step-uncle and living in a difficult home environment. He added that jones dropped out of school at 16, has a low IQ score and his academic skills are equivalent to a 6th grader.

“He’s a low-functioning guy he doesn’t have a lot of cognitive emotional resilience is what I call it. He struggles interpersonally being bullied and picked on and not well-liked.”

In cross-examining Fabian, prosecutors disagreed, saying Jones was well-functioning and brought up how a family member said jones acted normal after killing his wife.

“She told you quote his behavior was fairly typical for Michael right? Yes,” said Fabian.

“She said he was acting out the norm? Correct,” Fabian replied.

“He was picking up their kids from school and hanging out with the kids? Correct,” said Fabian.

Prosecutors went on to say that Jones got his G.E.D. on the first try, was in the Navy, and also had stable jobs, and believe he has no mental illness.

“You never spoke with him about the facts or circumstances of the murders correct? Yeah his attorneys requested I not,” said Fabian.

“So you agree that that information could be very helpful in what his mental state was and what he was thinking? Sure,” Fabian replied.

The jury trial continues next week with more defense witnesses. If the jury gives jones the death penalty the decision must be unanimous.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.