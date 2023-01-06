State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week.

It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next.

FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get rid of their trash.

TRENDING: Democratic Florida lawmakers ask DeSantis to order flags at half-staff in honor of Rosewood Victims

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

In January, residents can adopt a pet from Marion County Animal Services and donate whatever...
Marion County Animal Services holds the Betty White Challenge for the month of January
Volunteers with the Rafter Cross Cowboy Church say they were able to help donate clothing to...
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church helped donate clothing to almost 400 people at a giveaway
Rafter Cross Cowboy Church donated clothing to almost 400 people at a giveaway
Marion County Animal Services holds the Betty White Challenge for the month of January