State of Florida launches new anti-littering campaign next week
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:23 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new anti-littering campaign is being launched by the state next week.
It’s called the Drive it Home, Keep our Paradise Litter-Free campaign. It will take place this month and next.
FDOT officials say the message is that it’s the public’s responsibility to properly get rid of their trash.
