State Senate Minority leader is pushing to end the sales tax on diapers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state senate’s top-ranking democrat is pushing for legislation to eliminate the sales tax on diapers and incontinence products.

Diapers are tax-free due to a one-year tax break, but that expires on June 30th.

The bill filed by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book would make it permanent.

If passed, the bill would make Florida the 22nd state to eliminate the sales tax on diapers.

“It’s about how we can make the lives better for our constituents. This is a bill, a piece of legislation, that does make a difference right now for families with young children, across the state of Florida. This is a regressive tax. This is something that people need to live,” says D- Senate Minority Leader, Lauren Book.

Book also says an average supply of diapers costs Florida families about 80 dollars per month.

