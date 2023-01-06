State Senate Minority Leader is pushing to end the sales tax on diapers

State Democrat Senate Minority Leader, Lauren Book is pushing to pass a bill to make diapers and incontinence products tax-free.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state senate’s top-ranking democrat is pushing for legislation to eliminate the sales tax on diapers and incontinence products.

Diapers are tax-free due to a one-year tax break, but that expires on June 30th.

The bill filed by Senate Minority Leader Lauren Book would make it permanent.

If passed, the bill would make Florida the 22nd state to eliminate the sales tax on diapers.

“It’s about how we can make the lives better for our constituents. This is a bill, a piece of legislation, that does make a difference right now for families with young children, across the state of Florida. This is a regressive tax. This is something that people need to live,” says D- Senate Minority Leader, Lauren Book.

Book also says an average supply of diapers costs Florida families about 80 dollars per month.

TRENDING: Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit goes on patrol after sergeant resigns, department reviews policies

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Weekend Planner: 1/6/22
State Senate Minority leader is pushing to end the sales tax on diapers
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Eric Burns, 42, accused of burglary
Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him
Gainesville city commissioners approve plan to improve pedestrian and cyclist lighting standards