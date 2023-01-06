Weekend Planner: 1/6/22

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Gymnastics Team will be taking on three different opponents this Friday at 6:45 pm. They are Ball State, Lindenwood and West Virginia. All gymnastic events will be at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center on 6:45 pm Friday, if Gymnastics aren’t your thing, UF’s Men’s Basketball will be hosting Georgia on Saturday at 1 pm at Learfield. Women’s basketball will be also be playing Georgia at 12 pm on Sunday, also at Learfield.

In Ocala, the Ocala Boat Show will be held at the World Equestrian Center Expo starting today, that runs thru 7 p-m. The Ocala Boat Show will feature cruisers, pontoons and watersport boats and marine and outdoor accessories. Tomorrow, the Boat Show will run from 10 am thru 6 pm, and on Sunday from 10 am thru 4 pm. Tickets are $6 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free. For tickets visit, bmgevents.com

When you’re done on the boat, it may be time to dip in the water, you can do that at the annual Iche Nippy Dippy Day at Ichetucknee Springs State Park Saturday in Fort White from 9 am thru 1 pm. The event is free with paid parking which will cost $6. This years dip will be in honor of Earl Kinard who started the event more than 80 years ago. You can then warm up with free cocoa, coffee and a bonfire.

WIND FM radio rocks the Reilly on Saturday at 7 pm, and will be a a tribute to Boston and Styx. Vocal performers will re-create hits like “Too Much Time on my Hands”, “The Best of Times”, “Come Sail Away”, “Fooling yourself” and more. Tickets run from $25 to $40. The 2 hour concert will be at the Relly Arts Center in Ocala Saturday starting at 7 PM.

For the botanist, horticulturist, plant and flower enthusiasts, the Camellia Show will be at the Kanapaha Botanical Gardens in Gainesville this weekend, on Saturday from 1 pm to 5 pm, and Sunday 9 am thru 4pm, and will feature prize-winning Cameillias, the show will cost $10 for adults and $5 for children. Bamboo will also be on sale there.

