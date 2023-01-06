What’s Growing On: Post-Christmas Tree Fire Hazard

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Indoor Christmas trees and electricity can make a perfect -- and perfectly dangerous -– holiday match.

Even new led lights can get hot enough to catch fire and between 2016 and 2020 fire departments in the United States responded to an annual average of 160 home fires that were started from live Christmas trees. This number might not seem huge, but when taking into account that live Christmas trees are used for such a short time each year, and are not present in the majority of homes, it is significant.

This is why it is important to properly remove your tree before it becomes a fire hazard. But doing it correctly is important and there are ways that can cause even more problems.

Stephen Hesson; the Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal for Gainesville Fire Rescue discourages people from burning their holiday tree in their yard. He says it is not safe and actually in the City of Gainesville is considered illegal.

And when comparing Christmas tree fires to all fire, the number is very small, but it is a notable part of the fire problem in the United States, this according to a report from the National Fire Protection Association.

Data indicates these fires most often occur in connection with electrical equipment like lights, cords or wiring, or when trees are too close to heat sources in the home, such as a space heater.

At its peak, a burning 6-foot tree can give off the same heat as 40,000, 100-watt light bulbs. That’s as much as a burning full-sized automobile and enough to ignite other objects in a room and can spread rapidly to other rooms.

And between 2010 and 2012 there were nearly 200 fires each year where the Christmas tree was the first item ignited. It resulted in 10 deaths, 20 injuries and $17 million in property loss.

Hesson; “The best thing to do and what I’ve seen work well is to take it out to the curb, and then the garbage collection company will take it.”

And it’s not just the Christmas tree that you should consider taking down this time of year.

“The outdoor holiday lights that people put on the exterior of their home, that it’s a good time to take those down as well. We discourage people from leaving those up all year long.”; says Hesson.

Christmas trees can also be dropped off at any Alachua County Rural Collection Center at no charge.

Click the link below for a list of the collection center locations across Alachua County:

https://alachuacounty.us/Depts/SolidWaste/hwc/Pages/CollectionCenters.aspx

