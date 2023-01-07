6 new members appointed to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees

Governor Ron DeSantis appointed 6 members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees which will require confirmation by the Florida Senate.
By WCJB Staff and Ryan Daily
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed 6 members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees on January 6th.

1 appointee and conservative ally of DeSantis says it is aimed at “recapturing higher education.”

The appointees will require confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Under state law, university boards of trustees are required to have 13 members, though only 11 were listed today on the new college website.

TRENDING:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

All parties have requested a postponement of the hearing for the development of the Ocala...
Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed
An administrative law judge has postponed all proceedings on single-family housing for 4 months.
Case on reinstating single family zoning has been put on hold
A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has received 10 life sentences...
A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences
6 new members appointed to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees