6 new members appointed to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees

SARASOTA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis appointed 6 members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees on January 6th.

1 appointee and conservative ally of DeSantis says it is aimed at “recapturing higher education.”

The appointees will require confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Under state law, university boards of trustees are required to have 13 members, though only 11 were listed today on the new college website.

