Case on reinstating single family zoning has been put on hold
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An administrative law judge is putting a hold on a case after Gainesville City Commissioners took the first step to reinstate single-family zoning.
2 residents of Gainesville appealed last year’s city commission decision to the state.
But a motion to begin to repeal the ban on single-family zoning was passed in a 4-3 vote on the night of January 5th.
On January 6th, all parties involved in the state appeal asked the judge to postpone all proceedings for 4 months while the city’s process plays out.
