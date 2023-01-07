Case on reinstating single family zoning has been put on hold

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An administrative law judge is putting a hold on a case after Gainesville City Commissioners took the first step to reinstate single-family zoning.

2 residents of Gainesville appealed last year’s city commission decision to the state.

But a motion to begin to repeal the ban on single-family zoning was passed in a 4-3 vote on the night of January 5th.

On January 6th, all parties involved in the state appeal asked the judge to postpone all proceedings for 4 months while the city’s process plays out.

