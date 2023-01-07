Former Gator WR Trent Whittemore transferring to UCF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

It is a fact that Trent Whittemore has been a main stay in the Gainesville area. However, the former Gator is transferring to the University of Central Florida. Whittemore played football at Buchholz high school and started his college football career at the University of Florida.

During his tenure with Florida, he appeared in 29 games (eight starts in the 2021 season). Whittemore had 33 receptions for 425 yards and two touchddown

Whittemore will be joining a Knights football program where his father, Mark attended in the early to mid 1990′s. Mark is currently the Bobcats head football coach at Buchholz.

His younger brother, Creed was named “Mr. Football” on Friday by the Florida Dairy Farmers.

In recruiting news, the Gators welcomed a new offensive lineman to the 2023 class. OT Caden Jones out of Louisiana (La Salle high school) committed to Florida during the All-American Bowl at the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. He is the 21st recruit of head coach Billy Napier’s 2023 recruiting class. He brings a 6′8 frame and a beefy 325 pounds to this new look Orange and Blue offensive line.

