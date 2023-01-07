Gator gymnastics team posts highest opening night score in program history

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a memorable Friday night at the O’Connell Center. The Gator gymnastics team jump started their 2023 season in front of a sold out crowd. Florida grabbed its first victory with a score of 197.750 for the team’s highest opening night score in program history, topping West Virginia, Ball State, and Lindenwood University.

Freshman Kayla DiCello introduced herself to the Gator faithful in a thrilling fashion. She scored a 9.925 in bars, 9.900 on beam and finished the evening with a insane move on floor that led to a standing ovation by Gator fans. She was Florida’s lone all-arounder and posted a 39.475. Morgan Hurd made up in a big way after her struggle on bars. Hurd started things off on the right foot for the Gators on beam, scoring a 9.775. Trinity Thomas’ presence was known after her incredible performance on the bars and followed that up with a perfect 10.0 on the beam--the 21st perfect score of her career.

Finally, ending the night for the Orange and Blue--The floor exercise, where DiCello, Victoria Nguyen, and Rachel Baumann were the top finishers. Baumann scored a team-high 9.925.

Overall, it was a successful evening for head coach Jenny Rowland and this gymnastics team and gave fans a lot to be excited for this season.

