Gator men’s basketball team clinch their first conference win, 82-75 over Georgia

Colin Castleton with 7 Blocks, 12 Pts.(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

There is no love lost between the Gator men’s basketball team and Georgia head coach Mike White. It was the Gators that pulled the red carpet from underneath White and the Bulldogs in a shocking 82-75 win at the O’Connell Center. It is Todd Golden’s first conference win as the Gator men’s basketball coach.

It started off as the same movie with the Gators down by 13 midway through the first half. After that, they went on a 15-2 run to end the half. The Gators were up 39-34, the second time in three games they led at halftime. This time, Florida refused to give up the lead. Colin Castleton was a force to be reckoned with in the low post with an absurd seven blocks on the day and 12 points to his credit.

However, it was the bench that picked up the slack.

Myreon Jones, Kowacie Reeves, and Riley Kugel scored 33 of their 35 points off the bench. Kugel slammed the ball down to take a 78-72 lead. However, Georgia refused to go away when Bulldogs’ Kario Oquendo hit a three pointer with 23 seconds left, Gators’ lead was down to 3. 78-75. Kyle Lofton would hit both free throws. Then a finishing touch on the victory with another Kugel two hand slam that sent the Gator faithful in a cheery uproar. Lofton would finish with a team high 18 points.

The Gator men’s basketball team sits at 8-7 on the season, 1-0 in the conference.

Florida’s next three of four games will be on the road starting with LSU, tip/off at 7pm.

