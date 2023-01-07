GHS boys take down Buchholz in rivalry hoops matchup, 69-61

The Hurricanes extend their win streak to four and reach 12-4 overall
Gainesville breaks open game with 13-2 run
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The GHS boys basketball team used a 13-2 run spanning the first and second quarters to build a doble digit lead over Buchholz on Friday night, and the Hurricanes held off a Bobcats’ charge to prevail, 69-61. The Hurricanes improved to 12-4 overall, while the Bobcats dropped to 8-9.

Gainesville has held the upper hand in the recent history of the rivalry. The Canes have now taken 14 of the last 17 meetings at Buchholz and are 29-5 in the last 34 matchups overall. The victory is also the fourth in a row for GHS on the season.

The Hurricanes host Columbia on Tuesday, while the Bobcats look to rebound on Tuesday at Forest.

