‘The K-9 program is important to us’: K-9 handlers will temporarily be on patrol duty after supervisor resigns

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police department’s K-9 handlers will temporarily be shifting to patrol duty on January 9th. This comes after Charles Owens, the supervisor of the K-9 unit, resigned.

RELATED: Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit goes on patrol after sergeant resigns, department reviews policies

‘What we’re going to do is, look for a new person to supervise that unit,” shared GPD Public Information Officer, David Chudzik. “While we’re doing that, we’re going to review our policies with how our units are deployed.” Now, that GPD officials are in search of a certified K-9 trainer, the handlers will be taking 4 of the 44 patrol officer vacancies. Officials said this situation is only temporary.

GPD K-9 handlers will be going on patrol after the sergeant resigned. I'll reaction from #officers and residents tonight at 11pm. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/cUj4a3oiz1 — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) January 7, 2023

Many residents support the K-9 unit and said it’s an important contribution to the city. Others agree with this but also made it clear that GPD K-9 handlers should follow the right protocol when working with these dogs.

“I think the K-9 units are useful but I think a reassessment, especially after what happened here in Gainesville, is appropriate,” said resident Fred Brown. The unit faced criticism following the arrest of Terrell Bradley in July. Bradley lost his eye while being apprehended by a K-9 officer, after running from a traffic stop.

Officers said they hope to find the right fit to supervise the K-9 unit. “The officer will still stay with their dog,” shared Chudzik. “They’ll be doing patrol duties but they will just not be using the dog as a tool that we use that’s a really important tool for us.”

Fraternal Order of Police officials sent a statement saying they are standing behind GPD’s K-9 unit.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville sorority house burglary suspect arrested after RTS bus driver spots him

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.