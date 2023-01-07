‘The K-9 program is important to us’: K-9 handlers will temporarily be on patrol duty after supervisor resigns

By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police department’s K-9 handlers will temporarily be shifting to patrol duty on January 9th. This comes after Charles Owens, the supervisor of the K-9 unit, resigned.

‘What we’re going to do is, look for a new person to supervise that unit,” shared GPD Public Information Officer, David Chudzik. “While we’re doing that, we’re going to review our policies with how our units are deployed.” Now, that GPD officials are in search of a certified K-9 trainer, the handlers will be taking 4 of the 44 patrol officer vacancies. Officials said this situation is only temporary.

Many residents support the K-9 unit and said it’s an important contribution to the city. Others agree with this but also made it clear that GPD K-9 handlers should follow the right protocol when working with these dogs.

“I think the K-9 units are useful but I think a reassessment, especially after what happened here in Gainesville, is appropriate,” said resident Fred Brown. The unit faced criticism following the arrest of Terrell Bradley in July. Bradley lost his eye while being apprehended by a K-9 officer, after running from a traffic stop.

Officers said they hope to find the right fit to supervise the K-9 unit. “The officer will still stay with their dog,” shared Chudzik. “They’ll be doing patrol duties but they will just not be using the dog as a tool that we use that’s a really important tool for us.”

Fraternal Order of Police officials sent a statement saying they are standing behind GPD’s K-9 unit.

