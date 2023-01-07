Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Daniel Mitch, 40, of Gainesville, was arrested Friday after stealing a bike that was planted by a plain-clothed officer.

A UF Police Department officer planted the bicycle in front of the Institute of Black Culture Friday morning at around 10 a.m. because of a recent increase in stolen bikes at the university.

According to the police report, just 15 minutes later, Mitch took the bicycle and proceeded to ride it eastbound on West University Ave.

Shortly after, officers made contact with him and and he admitted the bike did not belong to him.

Officials say Mitch stated he was borrowing the bike with the intention of fixing it up and returning it to a different bike rack.

He also admitted to stealing bicycles in the past.

Mitch is being charged with petit theft of a bicycle and trespassing after warning.

