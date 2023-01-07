Ocala Fire Rescue crews extinguish two-car fire in Bellechase neighborhood

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home in the Bellechase neighborhood at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, they saw a Ford Escape and a Hyundai Tucson with their hoods engulfed in flames parked between homes but not threatening the structures.

Some of the crews were extinguishing the fires while others had to cut the hoods of the vehicles to expose their engines.

After 15 minutes, they had completely extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries reported.

