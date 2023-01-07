Ocala Fire Rescue crews extinguish two-car fire in Bellechase neighborhood

After 15 minutes, they had completely extinguished the fire.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Fire Rescue crews responded to a fire at a home in the Bellechase neighborhood at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, they saw a Ford Escape and a Hyundai Tucson with their hoods engulfed in flames parked between homes but not threatening the structures.

Some of the crews were extinguishing the fires while others had to cut the hoods of the vehicles to expose their engines.

After 15 minutes, they had completely extinguished the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and there were no injuries reported.

TRENDING STORY: ‘The K-9 program is important to us’: K-9 handlers will temporarily be on patrol duty after supervisor resigns

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment

Latest News

Ocala Fire Rescue crews extinguish two-car fire in Bellechase neighborhood
Ocala Fire Rescue crews extinguish two-car fire in Bellechase neighborhood
Man arrested for stealing undercover planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
Man arrested for stealing planted bicycle from Institute of Black Culture
Woman arrested for exposing herself in store, hitting victim with bottle of juice
Woman arrested for exposing herself in store, hitting victim with juice bottle
Governor Ron DeSantis appointed 6 members to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees which...
6 new members appointed to the New College of Florida Board of Trustees