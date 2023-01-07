Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed.
Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June.
An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development.
A law judge hearing was scheduled for next week in Marion County.
But a senior planner with the county will miss it because of a death in the family, so all parties have requested a postponement.
