Ocala Jockey Club development appeal will likely be postponed

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The legal appeal over Marion County’s decision to approve a major development likely will be postponed.

Marion County Commissioners approved the development of the Ocala Jockey Club property last June.

An appeal was filed by neighbors who oppose the development.

A law judge hearing was scheduled for next week in Marion County.

But a senior planner with the county will miss it because of a death in the family, so all parties have requested a postponement.

TRENDING:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.