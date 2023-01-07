A serial child molester has been sentenced to 10 life sentences

A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has received 10 life sentences alongside his 120-year sentence.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 12:23 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A serial child molester who worked at a Gainesville daycare has been sentenced in state court, on top of his federal sentence.

24-year-old Trevor Hruby (huh-ruby) received 10 life sentences in state court.

They will run concurrently with the 120-year sentence Hruby received in federal court last month.

Prosecutors say he sexually victimized and photographed numerous children.

This includes 3-year-olds under his supervision while he was working at “a child’s dream” daycare.

Gainesville police say he also advertised babysitting services online.

