Woman arrested for exposing herself in store, hitting victim with juice bottle

Woman arrested for exposing herself in store, hitting victim with bottle of juice(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Shaheera Jenkins, 40, of Macclenny, was arrested Friday night for exposing her genitals and hitting someone with a bottle of juice in a food store according to GPD.

Gainesville Police officers responded to a disturbance at the Food Max Food Store on South Main Street in downtown Gainesville sometime after 9 p.m.

They say the victim was seen throwing items and causing a scene.

Reports say she eventually pulled down her pants exposing her genitalia and urinating in front of patrons of the store.

She then left the store but returned shortly after and used a bottle of juice to smack a victim who was asking her to leave.

When officers arrived, they saw that victim’s lip bleeding and saw Jenkins still inside the store.

She is being charged with felony battery, trespass after warning, and indecent exposure.

Jenkins has been trespassed from the same store multiple times.

