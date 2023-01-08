2 vehicles collided on 2000 block of East Silver Springs

A vehicle collision blocked the eastbound lanes of East Silver Springs Boulevard and took out a power pole.(wcjb)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 12:42 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 SUVs crashed on East Silver Springs Boulevard, blocking both lanes and damaging power lines.

On the night of January 7th, Ocala Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to an accident on the 2000 block of East Silver Springs Boulevard.

They arrived to find the wreckage of 2 badly damaged SUVs, blocking both of the boulevard’s eastbound lanes.

1 of the vehicles had a power pole resting on the front bumper with power lines lying on the ground.

Despite the damage, only one person was taken to the hospital.

